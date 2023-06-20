Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco KBW Bank ETF said on June 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.78 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.09%, the lowest has been 2.10%, and the highest has been 5.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco KBW Bank ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBWB is 0.26%, a decrease of 57.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.05% to 17,820K shares. The put/call ratio of KBWB is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,865K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,212K shares, representing a decrease of 34.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBWB by 44.21% over the last quarter.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance holds 2,175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares, representing an increase of 42.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBWB by 32.97% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,212K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBWB by 78.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,043K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 61.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBWB by 88.13% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.