Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF said on July 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.71%, the lowest has been 4.49%, and the highest has been 6.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=113).

The current dividend yield is 2.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 9.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSJP is 0.28%, an increase of 25.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.35% to 12,245K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 847K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSJP by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 796K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares, representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSJP by 68.93% over the last quarter.

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 698K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSJP by 23.36% over the last quarter.

Legacy Financial Group holds 563K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSJP by 1.51% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 28.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSJP by 30.15% over the last quarter.

