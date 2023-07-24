Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF said on July 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.27 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.60%, the lowest has been 3.38%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSJN is 0.36%, an increase of 24.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 19,508K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 2,198K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSJN by 25.73% over the last quarter.

Mirador Capital Partners holds 2,057K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSJN by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,571K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 927K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSJN by 9.68% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 840K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSJN by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.