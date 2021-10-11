Invesco calls on Zee shareholders to join in fight against CEO

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Invesco on Monday called on shareholders of India's Zee Entertainment to join in its battle to oust the TV giant's chief executive over corporate governance concerns even amid its merger talks with a local unit on Japan's Sony Group 6758.T.

Invesco IVZ.N in an open letter sent to Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS shareholders said there was an "urgent need for independent perspectives on Zee's board given the company's governance failures and prolonged underperformance."

Invesco, one of Zee's biggest foreign investors, is locked in a legal tussle with the company after it rejected its requests to call a shareholder meeting to consider removing Zee's current CEO, Punit Goenka.

