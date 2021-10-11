US Markets
IVZ

Invesco calls on Zee shareholders to join in fight against CEO

Contributor
Abhirup Roy Reuters
Published

U.S. investment firm Invesco on Monday called on shareholders of India's Zee Entertainment to join in its battle to oust the TV giant's chief executive over corporate governance concerns even amid its merger talks with a local unit on Japan's Sony Group.

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Invesco on Monday called on shareholders of India's Zee Entertainment to join in its battle to oust the TV giant's chief executive over corporate governance concerns even amid its merger talks with a local unit on Japan's Sony Group 6758.T.

Invesco IVZ.N in an open letter sent to Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS shareholders said there was an "urgent need for independent perspectives on Zee's board given the company's governance failures and prolonged underperformance."

Invesco, one of Zee's biggest foreign investors, is locked in a legal tussle with the company after it rejected its requests to call a shareholder meeting to consider removing Zee's current CEO, Punit Goenka.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((abhirup.roy@thomsonreuters.com; + 91 22 6180 7067; Reuters Messaging: abhirup.roy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IVZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular