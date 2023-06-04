Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.54%, the lowest has been 3.86%, and the highest has been 5.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCV is 0.11%, an increase of 30.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.20% to 6,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 791K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCV by 10.62% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 540K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares, representing an increase of 23.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCV by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 454K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCV by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 372K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCV by 84.42% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCV by 63.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust, formerly Invesco Van Kampen California Value Municipal Income Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests substantially all of its assets in California municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in California municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Invesco Advisers, Inc. serves as its investment advisor.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.