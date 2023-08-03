Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond (PWZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: PWZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.38, changing hands as low as $24.28 per share. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $22.69 per share, with $25.3321 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.36.
