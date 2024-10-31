Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond Getting Very Oversold

In the case of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond, the RSI reading has hit 27.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 46.9. A bullish investor could look at BSCT's 27.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), BSCT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.3184 per share, with $18.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.39. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GWRU
Funds Holding CFLT
Institutional Holders of SPAM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.