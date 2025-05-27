Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond (BSCT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: BSCT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.52, changing hands as high as $18.53 per share. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSCT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.965 per share, with $18.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.52.

