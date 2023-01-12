Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BSCQ

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: BSCQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.20, changing hands as high as $19.22 per share. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSCQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSCQ's low point in its 52 week range is $18.37 per share, with $20.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.21.

