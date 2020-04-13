Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond (BSCK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: BSCK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.25, changing hands as high as $21.28 per share. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSCK's low point in its 52 week range is $19.75 per share, with $21.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.19.

