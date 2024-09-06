Invesco Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IVZ

In trading on Friday, shares of Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.88, changing hands as low as $15.71 per share. Invesco Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVZ's low point in its 52 week range is $12.48 per share, with $18.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.72. The IVZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

