Invesco Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IVZ

In trading on Friday, shares of Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.43, changing hands as high as $18.54 per share. Invesco Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVZ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.15 per share, with $22.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.41. The IVZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

