Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -11.11% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.99, the dividend yield is 3.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VBF was $19.99, representing a -6.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.46 and a 31.17% increase over the 52 week low of $15.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VBF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

