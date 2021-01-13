Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VBF was $20.5, representing a -5.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.78 and a 34.51% increase over the 52 week low of $15.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VBF Dividend History page.

