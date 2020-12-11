Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.809 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.9, the dividend yield is 46.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VBF was $20.9, representing a -2.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.46 and a 37.14% increase over the 52 week low of $15.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VBF Dividend History page.

