Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that VBF the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.76, the dividend yield is 3.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VBF was $20.76, representing a -3.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.46 and a 36.22% increase over the 52 week low of $15.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VBF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

