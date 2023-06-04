Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.51%, the lowest has been 4.17%, and the highest has been 7.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Bond Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBF is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 3,376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,081K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBF by 6.03% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 636K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares, representing a decrease of 26.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBF by 20.18% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 242K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 17.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBF by 73.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 17.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBF by 92.62% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 23.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBF by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco Bond Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Invesco is privileged to manage $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2021.

