Is Invesco Bloomberg Enhanced Fallen Angels ETF (IFLN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 11/15/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco Bloomberg Enhanced Fallen Angels ETF (IFLN) provides investors broad exposure to the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Invesco. IFLN has been able to amass assets over $320.07 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs. IFLN, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the BLOOMBERG US HGH YLD ENHCD FLN ANGL ID .

The Bloomberg US High Yield Enhanced Fallen Angels Index comprises of U.S. dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.23% for IFLN, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.80%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Looking at individual holdings, Gfl Environmental Inc-6.75%-01-15-2031 (GFLCN) accounts for about 4.72% of total assets, followed by Pacificorp-7.38%-09-15-2055 (BRKHEC) and Vodafone Group Plc-7.00%-04-04-2079 (VOD).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 28.2% of IFLN's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, IFLN has gained about 0.1%, and it's up approximately 0% in the last one year (as of 06/18/2026). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $17.78 and $18.58.

IFLN has a beta of 0.38 and standard deviation of 0.00% for the trailing three-year period. With about 114 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

Invesco Bloomberg Enhanced Fallen Angels ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) tracks Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index and the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) tracks BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Constrained Index. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has $16.21 billion in assets, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has $27.79 billion. HYG has an expense ratio of 0.49% and USHY changes 0.08%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

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Invesco Bloomberg Enhanced Fallen Angels ETF (IFLN): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.