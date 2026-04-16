Is Invesco Bloomberg Enhanced Fallen Angels ETF (IFLN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco Bloomberg Enhanced Fallen Angels ETF (IFLN) was launched on 11/15/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

IFLN is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $287.51 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the BLOOMBERG US HGH YLD ENHCD FLN ANGL ID .

The Bloomberg US High Yield Enhanced Fallen Angels Index comprises of U.S. dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.23% for IFLN, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.53%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

When you look at individual holdings, Gfl Environmental Inc-6.75%-01-15-2031 (GFLCN) accounts for about 4.79% of the fund's total assets, followed by Pacificorp-7.38%-09-15-2055 (BRKHEC) and Vodafone Group Plc-7.00%-04-04-2079 (VOD).

IFLN's top 10 holdings account for about 30.36% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -0.24% so far this year and is up about 0% in the last one year (as of 04/16/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $17.78 and $18.58

The fund has a beta of 0.39 and standard deviation of 0.00% for the trailing three-year period. With about 94 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

Invesco Bloomberg Enhanced Fallen Angels ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) tracks Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index and the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) tracks BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Constrained Index. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has $16.95 billion in assets, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has $24.89 billion. HYG has an expense ratio of 0.49% and USHY changes 0.08%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

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Invesco Bloomberg Enhanced Fallen Angels ETF (IFLN): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.