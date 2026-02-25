Invesco (BIT:1IVZ) Price Target Increased by 15.53% to 29.75

The average one-year price target for Invesco (BIT:1IVZ) has been revised to €29.75 / share. This is an increase of 15.53% from the prior estimate of €25.75 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €27.31 to a high of €34.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.65% from the latest reported closing price of €21.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,012 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco. This is an decrease of 86 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IVZ is 0.20%, an increase of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 456,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance holds 81,332K shares representing 18.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,917K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,666K shares , representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IVZ by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 13,883K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,868K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IVZ by 21.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,390K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,445K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IVZ by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,925K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,203K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IVZ by 42.41% over the last quarter.

