Invesco Appoints Andrew Schlossberg As CEO To Succeed Retiring Marty Flanagan

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), an investment management firm, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Senior Managing Director and Head of the Americas, Andrew Schlossberg, as Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 30.

Schlossberg will succeed Marty Flanagan, who has decided to retire as CEO on the same day. However, Flanagan will continue as Chairman Emeritus through December 31, 2024, providing advice to the company.

Schlossberg has been in the asset management industry since 1996 and with Invesco Ltd. since 2001.

