Markets
IVZ

Invesco Appoints Andrew Schlossberg As CEO To Succeed Retiring Marty Flanagan

February 08, 2023 — 07:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), an investment management firm, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Senior Managing Director and Head of the Americas, Andrew Schlossberg, as Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 30.

Schlossberg will succeed Marty Flanagan, who has decided to retire as CEO on the same day. However, Flanagan will continue as Chairman Emeritus through December 31, 2024, providing advice to the company.

Schlossberg has been in the asset management industry since 1996 and with Invesco Ltd. since 2001.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.