Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN), which makes up 0.61% of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,268,609 worth of PSN, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSN:

PSN — last trade: $39.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/16/2021 George L. Ball Chief Financial Officer 30,000 $31.25 $937,500 12/16/2021 Michael Richard Kolloway See Remarks 6,000 $31.74 $190,424 12/16/2021 Carey A. Smith President & CEO 10,000 $30.93 $309,297 02/25/2022 George L. Ball Chief Financial Officer 40,000 $33.40 $1,336,000

