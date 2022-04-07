Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN), which makes up 0.61% of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,268,609 worth of PSN, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSN:
PSN — last trade: $39.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/16/2021
|George L. Ball
|Chief Financial Officer
|30,000
|$31.25
|$937,500
|12/16/2021
|Michael Richard Kolloway
|See Remarks
|6,000
|$31.74
|$190,424
|12/16/2021
|Carey A. Smith
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$30.93
|$309,297
|02/25/2022
|George L. Ball
|Chief Financial Officer
|40,000
|$33.40
|$1,336,000
