Invesco Adds Dividends to its Closed End Funds

Invesco announced the monthly dividend payments for two of its closed-end funds: Invesco High Income Trust II and Invesco Senior Income Trust. Both funds are maintaining their current monthly dividend rates, with no change from previous distributions.

The dividend for Invesco High Income Trust II is set at $0.09641 per share, while Invesco Senior Income Trust will pay $0.04301 per share. Under their Managed Distribution Plans, these funds may distribute more than their income, including returning capital to shareholders, which could affect their long-term performance.

Investors should keep in mind that these returns may not be directly linked to the funds' investment success and may be impacted by market fluctuations and tax regulations.

Finsum: This might be a great option for investors looking to add income to their portfolio and may compensate for the lack of liquidity.

alts

funds

liquidity

dividends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.