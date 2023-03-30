Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: PSR) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 5.44% of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: PSR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,319,351 worth of CCI, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:

CCI — last trade: $130.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/21/2022 Matthew Thornton III Director 1,215 $123.78 $150,398 10/24/2022 Kevin A. Stephens Director 2,000 $123.50 $247,000

And National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), the #11 largest holding among components of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: PSR), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,953,795 worth of NSA, which represents approximately 1.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NSA is detailed in the table below:

NSA — last trade: $40.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/04/2022 Tamara D. Fischer Chief Executive Officer 292 $37.78 $11,032 11/04/2022 Arlen Dale Nordhagen Executive Chairman 53,000 $37.88 $2,007,640 11/04/2022 Mark Van Mourick Director 1,280 $37.85 $48,448 11/04/2022 David Cramer President and COO 10,000 $37.88 $378,800 11/04/2022 Paul William Hylbert Jr. Director 1,350 $37.52 $50,652 11/07/2022 J. Timothy Warren Director 4,680 $38.00 $177,840 12/13/2022 Chad Leroy Meisinger Director 55,000 $39.11 $2,151,050 12/16/2022 Arlen Dale Nordhagen Executive Chairman 33,500 $36.76 $1,231,315

