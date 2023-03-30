Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: PSR) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 5.44% of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: PSR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,319,351 worth of CCI, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:
CCI — last trade: $130.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/21/2022
|Matthew Thornton III
|Director
|1,215
|$123.78
|$150,398
|10/24/2022
|Kevin A. Stephens
|Director
|2,000
|$123.50
|$247,000
And National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), the #11 largest holding among components of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: PSR), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,953,795 worth of NSA, which represents approximately 1.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NSA is detailed in the table below:
NSA — last trade: $40.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/04/2022
|Tamara D. Fischer
|Chief Executive Officer
|292
|$37.78
|$11,032
|11/04/2022
|Arlen Dale Nordhagen
|Executive Chairman
|53,000
|$37.88
|$2,007,640
|11/04/2022
|Mark Van Mourick
|Director
|1,280
|$37.85
|$48,448
|11/04/2022
|David Cramer
|President and COO
|10,000
|$37.88
|$378,800
|11/04/2022
|Paul William Hylbert Jr.
|Director
|1,350
|$37.52
|$50,652
|11/07/2022
|J. Timothy Warren
|Director
|4,680
|$38.00
|$177,840
|12/13/2022
|Chad Leroy Meisinger
|Director
|55,000
|$39.11
|$2,151,050
|12/16/2022
|Arlen Dale Nordhagen
|Executive Chairman
|33,500
|$36.76
|$1,231,315
