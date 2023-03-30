Markets
PSR

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.2%

March 30, 2023 — 11:26 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: PSR) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 5.44% of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: PSR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,319,351 worth of CCI, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:

CCI — last trade: $130.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/21/2022 Matthew Thornton III Director 1,215 $123.78 $150,398
10/24/2022 Kevin A. Stephens Director 2,000 $123.50 $247,000

And National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), the #11 largest holding among components of the Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: PSR), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,953,795 worth of NSA, which represents approximately 1.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NSA is detailed in the table below:

NSA — last trade: $40.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/04/2022 Tamara D. Fischer Chief Executive Officer 292 $37.78 $11,032
11/04/2022 Arlen Dale Nordhagen Executive Chairman 53,000 $37.88 $2,007,640
11/04/2022 Mark Van Mourick Director 1,280 $37.85 $48,448
11/04/2022 David Cramer President and COO 10,000 $37.88 $378,800
11/04/2022 Paul William Hylbert Jr. Director 1,350 $37.52 $50,652
11/07/2022 J. Timothy Warren Director 4,680 $38.00 $177,840
12/13/2022 Chad Leroy Meisinger Director 55,000 $39.11 $2,151,050
12/16/2022 Arlen Dale Nordhagen Executive Chairman 33,500 $36.76 $1,231,315

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 PE History
 PAM Videos
 MUSA market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSR
CCI
NSA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.