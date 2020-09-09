Inverse Leveraged Nasdaq and Mega-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were hurt badly. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 2.7%, DIA was down 2.3%, and QQQ moved 4.8% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

SQQQ: Volume 4.22 Times Average

This inverse leveraged Nasdaq ETF was in the spotlight as around 119.1 million shares moved hands compared with an average 28.21 million shares a day. We also saw great price movement as SQQQ added 14.2% in the last session. The big move was largely the result of a crash in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, which supported the inverse ETF.

MGC: Volume 3.15 Times Average

This large-cap ETF was under the microscope as 396,593 shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 126,000 shares and came as MGC lost 3% in the last trading session. MGC was flat in a month’s time.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.