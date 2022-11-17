Inverse Leveraged Gold and Indonesia: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street was downbeat. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.8%, DIA shed 0.04%, while QQQ moved 1.4% down on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

DGZ : Volume 4.15 Times Average

This inverse leveraged gold ETN was in the spotlight as around 13,678 shares moved hands compared with an average of 3,30000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as DGZ plunged 1.5% in the last session.

EIDO : Volume 3.27 Times Average

This Indonesia ETF was under the microscope as nearly 1.8 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 560,470 shares and came as EIDO shed 2.6% in the last trading session.





