Inverse Leveraged Brazil and Gold Miners: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were in the positive territory. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 1.4%, DIA was up 1.2%, and QQQ moved 1.6% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

BZQ: Volume 4.07 Times Average

This ultrashort Brazil ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.5 million shares moved hands compared with an average 369,300 shares a day. We also saw great price movement as BZQ added 16.1% in the last session.

The big move was largely the result of Brazil’s stock market slump, which was caused by the resignation of two top government officials. They quit over disagreement with President Bolsonaro over the latter’s political interference in law enforcement that led to the firing the federal police chief. BZQ has gained 25.4% over the past month.

DUST: Volume 4.45 Times Average

This double-leveraged inverse gold ETF was under the microscope as 4.21 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 945,860 shares and came as DUST lost 2.8% in the last trading session. Gold miners have delivered an upbeat performance lately thanks to the higher safe-demand for gold bullion. This weighed on the inverse miners' ETF. DUST lost 44.3% in a month’s time.

