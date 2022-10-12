Inverse Equity ETF (DWSH) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF DWSH is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 36.8% from its 52-week low price of $8.09/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

DWSH in Focus

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF is an actively managed ETF that short sells U.S. large-cap securities with the highest relative weakness within an investment universe primarily comprising large-capitalization U.S.-traded equities. It charges a higher annual fee of 3.68% (see: all the Inverse Equity ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The inverse corner of the stock market has been an area to watch lately due to the declining stock market. Aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and global growth concerns have been the biggest culprits. And inverse ETFs fetch outsized returns on bearish sentiments in a short span.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, DWSH might remain strong given a weighted alpha of 35.24 and 20-day volatility of 36.30%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.



