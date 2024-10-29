Inverite Partners with Mortgage Automator to Transform Lending

Inverite Insights (TSE:INVR) has released an update.

Inverite Insights Inc. has successfully integrated its Open Banking Platform with Mortgage Automator, leading 200 private lenders and Mortgage Investment Corporations to adopt its innovative financial solutions. This integration enhances the mortgage approval process by utilizing real-time financial data and AI-driven risk scoring, providing deeper insights into borrowers’ financial health. The rapid adoption signifies a transformative shift in the Canadian mortgage industry, promising improved transactions between lenders and consumers.

For further insights into TSE:INVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.