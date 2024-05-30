News & Insights

Stocks

Inverite Insights Completes $85K Private Placement

May 30, 2024 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Inverite Insights (TSE:INVR) has released an update.

Inverite Insights Inc., a leading AI-driven financial data software provider, has successfully completed the 7th tranche of its private placement, raising $85,000 through the distribution of 1.7 million units. Each unit comprises a common share and a warrant, with insiders buying up the entire tranche, signaling strong internal confidence. The funds are subject to a hold period until September 2024, with the transaction deemed a ‘related party transaction’ under certain Canadian securities regulations.

For further insights into TSE:INVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INVRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.