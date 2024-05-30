Inverite Insights Completes $85K Private Placement

Inverite Insights (TSE:INVR) has released an update.

Inverite Insights Inc., a leading AI-driven financial data software provider, has successfully completed the 7th tranche of its private placement, raising $85,000 through the distribution of 1.7 million units. Each unit comprises a common share and a warrant, with insiders buying up the entire tranche, signaling strong internal confidence. The funds are subject to a hold period until September 2024, with the transaction deemed a ‘related party transaction’ under certain Canadian securities regulations.

