Inventus Mining Secures Investment from McEwen Mining

Inventus Mining is set to raise up to $600,000 through a non-brokered private placement, with McEwen Mining purchasing a significant portion of the offering. The funds will be directed towards the exploration and resource estimation of the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and for general corporate purposes.

