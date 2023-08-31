InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Price Target Increased by 5.33% to 26.86

The average one-year price target for InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) has been revised to 26.86 / share. This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 25.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.99% from the latest reported closing price of 24.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in InvenTrust Properties. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVT is 0.11%, a decrease of 38.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 43,202K shares. The put/call ratio of IVT is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,961K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,615K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 8.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,984K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 8.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,656K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 7.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,600K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 0.43% over the last quarter.

InvenTrust Properties Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) is a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2018. As of June 30, 2021, the Company is an owner and manager of 65 retail properties, representing 10.8 million square feet of retail space.

