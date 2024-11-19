InvenTrust Properties initiated with a Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Linda Tsai initiated coverage of InvenTrust Properties (IVT) with a Hold rating and $33 price target The firm says a largely Sunbelt and grocer-anchored portfolio is helping InvenTrust grow earnings faster, with a growth rate similar to peers. However, with the stock trading near a 52-week high, its premium multiple reflects InvenTrust’s portfolio quality and strong balance sheet, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Jefferies says the company’s valuation “seems full.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IVT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.