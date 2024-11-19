InvenTrust Properties initiated with a Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Linda Tsai initiated coverage of InvenTrust Properties (IVT) with a Hold rating and $33 price target The firm says a largely Sunbelt and grocer-anchored portfolio is helping InvenTrust grow earnings faster, with a growth rate similar to peers. However, with the stock trading near a 52-week high, its premium multiple reflects InvenTrust’s portfolio quality and strong balance sheet, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Jefferies says the company’s valuation “seems full.”
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IVT:
- InvenTrust Highlights Grocery-Anchored Retail Success in Q3 2024
- InvenTrust Properties Reports Solid Q3 2024 Results
- InvenTrust Properties sees FY24 core FFO $1.70-$1.73, consensus $1.72
- InvenTrust Properties reports Q3 core FFO 44c, consensus 43c
- IVT Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.