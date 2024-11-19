News & Insights

Stocks
IVT

InvenTrust Properties initiated with a Hold at Jefferies

November 19, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Linda Tsai initiated coverage of InvenTrust Properties (IVT) with a Hold rating and $33 price target The firm says a largely Sunbelt and grocer-anchored portfolio is helping InvenTrust grow earnings faster, with a growth rate similar to peers. However, with the stock trading near a 52-week high, its premium multiple reflects InvenTrust’s portfolio quality and strong balance sheet, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Jefferies says the company’s valuation “seems full.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IVT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.