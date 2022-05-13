InvenTrust Properties Gains 7% On News Of Addition To MSCI US REIT Index

(RTTNews) - Shares of multi-tenant essential retail REIT InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) are rising more than 7% Friday morning at $29.85.

The company today said it will be added to the MSCI US REIT Index, effective as of the close of market on May 31.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community.

The decision to add to the index is as part of the May 2022 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes, IVT said.

IVT has traded in the range of $0.26-$32.20 in the past 52 weeks.

