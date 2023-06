(RTTNews) - Shares of Inventiva S.A. (IVA) are surging more than 25% Wednesday morning at $4.5642.

The company today said the primary efficacy endpoint of its Phase 2 study evaluating lanifibranor in patients with NAFLD and type 2 diabetes mellitus was achieved.

IVA has traded in the range of $2.2200 - $11.7500 in the last 1 year.

