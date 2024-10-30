News & Insights

Stocks

Inventiva announces DMC recommendation to continue NATiV3 trial as is

October 30, 2024 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Inventiva (IVA) announced the recommendation from the fifth scheduled meeting of the Data Monitoring Committee, or DMC, to continue the NATiV3 Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in patients with MASH without modification to the current trial protocol. The independent group of experts conducted its review based on the unblinded safety data from more than 1000 patients randomized in the main cohort and in the exploratory cohort. Among the more than 1000 patients whose data was reviewed, over 800 patients have been treated for more than 24 weeks, the treatment duration evaluated in the Phase 2b, NATIVE, study, and 177 patients have been treated for more than 72 weeks. The safety data was unblinded to the DMC but remains blinded with respect to the company. The DMC review supports the continuation of the NATiV3 clinical trial without modification to the current trial protocol. This positive recommendation confirms the good safety and tolerability profile of lanifibranor.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.