Inventis Limited Eyes Growth with Strategic Innovations

October 30, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Inventis Limited (AU:IVT) has released an update.

Inventis Limited’s recent operational review reveals promising growth prospects, with confirmed orders expected to exceed Q1 sales and strategic initiatives underway in the US and Philippines. The company is focusing on technology-driven innovations, including a new Hazavoid app and a ‘Lease to Buy’ subscription model. Cost-saving measures and new distribution agreements aim to bolster revenue over the next year.

