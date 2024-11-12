Inventis Limited Announces 2024 AGM Details

Inventis Limited (AU:IVT) has released an update.

Inventis Limited invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 13, 2024, at their Sydney location, with an option to join online via Zoom. Voting is crucial for shareholders, who can participate in person or by proxy by November 27, 2024. This meeting is a significant event for those holding shares in Inventis, impacting their investments.

