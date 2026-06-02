Inventia Temporarily Halts Euronext Paris Trading Ahead Of Financing Transaction

(RTTNews) - Inventiva S.A. (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), announced that trading of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris has been temporarily halted at the company's request from market open on June 2, 2026.

The suspension comes ahead of a proposed financing transaction, with details to be communicated in a forthcoming company announcement. Trading is expected to resume later the same day, at approximately 3:30 p.m. CEST (9:30 a.m. ET), coinciding with the earliest time ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker "IVA".

Inventiva is currently advancing Lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the pivotal Phase 3 NATiV3 trial for adult patients with MASH, a progressive chronic liver disease.

IVA has traded between $2.85 and $7.98 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $4.77, down 3.25%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $4.61, down 3.35%.

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