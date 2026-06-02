Inventia Resumes Trading Of Ordinary Shares On Euronext Paris

(RTTNews) - Inventiva S.A. (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) announced that trading of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris resumed at approximately 3:30 p.m. CEST (9:30 a.m. ET) on June 2, 2026, following the company's earlier request for a temporary suspension.

The resumption coincides with the earliest time American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker "IVA".

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing Lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist currently in the pivotal Phase 3 NATiV3 trial for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

IVA has traded between $2.85 and $7.98 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $4.77, down 3.25%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $4.60, down 3.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.