Invenomic Capital Management Increases Position in Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX)

Fintel reports that Invenomic Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.47MM shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX). This represents 7.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.36MM shares and 6.03% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.74% and an increase in total ownership of 1.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 436.84% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lexaria Bioscience is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 436.84% from its latest reported closing price of $2.85.

The projected annual revenue for Lexaria Bioscience is $1MM, an increase of 279.31%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexaria Bioscience. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEXX is 0.01%, an increase of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.74% to 1,126K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 387K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 21.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEXX by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 49K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEXX by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 40K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEXX by 0.21% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide.

