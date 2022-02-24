Invasion, Sanctions and What It All Means for the Markets

After weeks of escalating tensions, Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the U.S., in cooperation with its Western allies, has responded by imposing sanctions against Russia, prompting significant shifts in global markets.

Although global stock markets reacted negatively to the uncertainty, the Russian MOEX equity index has seen a much larger impact, falling 40+% in the past week and 45% year-to-date. The Russian Ruble FX rate also fell to an all-time low against the dollar, down more than 10% in the past week, while Russian 10-year interest rates have risen well above 10%.

Given that Russia is a large supplier of oil and natural gas, especially to Europe, energy prices have increased. Brent crude oil prices topped $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014, and Dutch natural gas futures—a benchmark for European gas prices—was up as much as 50% today.

Non-energy commodities have also been impacted, with benchmark aluminum and nickel prices reaching their highest levels in about a decade since Russia is also a major producer of those two commodities. Both Russia and Ukraine also contribute significant agricultural output to the world, and the uncertainty has pushed wheat and corn futures to multi-year highs.

Meanwhile, “safe haven” assets have also seen movement, as gold prices have pushed above $1,900 per troy ounce in recent days, from below $1,800 in late January. Similarly, demand for U.S. Treasuries has pushed 10-year yields below 2% in recent days, even dipping under 1.9% yesterday and today (remember buying treasuries makes their price go up, and therefore the yield you earn goes down). Even Bitcoin, which is often touted as an inflation hedge, dropped more than $4,000 yesterday and is down about 20% since the start of the year.

U.S. equity markets have taken a hit too, as the Dow approached correction territory today, while the S&P 500 passed that threshold yesterday, and the Nasdaq Composite reached bear market territory before rebounding. Consistent with the turmoil in the markets, the VIX volatility index spiked to its highest reading in over 15 months, reaching above 37 overnight before falling today as markets recovered from their lows.

While there is great uncertainty about how this invasion will unfold, it risks causing persistently higher commodity prices, especially in food and energy, which would exacerbate the already-high inflation in the U.S. and other developed economies. And that could slow economic growth, even as it holds inflation up – an unwanted outcome known as stagflation.

U.S. Trading Guardrails: Just in Case We See More Volatility in the Coming Days and Weeks

Given the uncertainty created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the aforementioned asset moves, we thought it might prove timely to re-share our summary of the U.S. market trading guardrail rules. For more on this, read our recent post, All About LULDs.