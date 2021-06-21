Invacare's (NYSE:IVC) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Invacare is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0039 = US$2.8m ÷ (US$936m - US$222m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Invacare has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.7%.

NYSE:IVC Return on Capital Employed June 21st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Invacare compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Invacare.

So How Is Invacare's ROCE Trending?

Invacare has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 0.4% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Invacare has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

What We Can Learn From Invacare's ROCE

As discussed above, Invacare appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Given the stock has declined 30% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

