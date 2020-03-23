Invacare Suspends 2020 Guidance Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

(RTTNews) - Invacare Corp.(IVC), a manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings, said it has suspended its fiscal 2020 guidance, citing uncertainty and variability of business operations in light of COVID-19.

The company noted that it is pleased with its consolidated business performance to-date with first quarter results expected to be in-line with previous guidance, including flat year-over-year sales and free cash flow similar to the first-quarter of 2019.

While demand of respiratory products and beds continues to spike, the company said it has experienced a reduction in the momentum of its Mobility and Seating product line over the past few weeks.

