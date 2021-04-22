Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Share Prices Have Dropped 53% In The Last Three Years

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 53% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 10% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Invacare isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years, Invacare's revenue dropped 4.5% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price decline of 15% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:IVC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 22nd 2021

A Different Perspective

Invacare provided a TSR of 24% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 6% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Invacare you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

