Markets
IVC

Invacare Expects Q1 Net Sales To Decline 2.2% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medical equipment maker Invacare Corp. (IVC) announced Tuesday that it expects to report unaudited and preliminary net sales for first quarter of about $218.0 million, a decrease of roughly 2.2% compared to the prior year.

When adjusted for the negative foreign currency impact and the divestiture impact from Dynamic Controls in March 2020, constant currency net sales increased 0.1%.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report net sales of $222.51 million for the quarter.

Preliminary results for the first quarter were largely ahead of the influence of COVID-19 and reflect growth in respiratory and mobility and seating products offset by a decline in lifestyle products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IVC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular