Invacare Expects Q1 Net Sales To Decline 2.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical equipment maker Invacare Corp. (IVC) announced Tuesday that it expects to report unaudited and preliminary net sales for first quarter of about $218.0 million, a decrease of roughly 2.2% compared to the prior year.

When adjusted for the negative foreign currency impact and the divestiture impact from Dynamic Controls in March 2020, constant currency net sales increased 0.1%.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report net sales of $222.51 million for the quarter.

Preliminary results for the first quarter were largely ahead of the influence of COVID-19 and reflect growth in respiratory and mobility and seating products offset by a decline in lifestyle products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.