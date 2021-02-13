Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$16.00

It's been a mediocre week for Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) shareholders, with the stock dropping 17% to US$8.58 in the week since its latest full-year results. It was a respectable set of results; while revenues of US$851m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 11% smaller than expected, with Invacare losing US$0.83 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:IVC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Invacare are now predicting revenues of US$913.1m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 7.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 47% to US$0.43. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$892.7m and US$0.27 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a considerable increase to loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The average price target rose 6.7% to US$16.00, even thoughthe analysts have been updating their forecasts to show higher revenues and higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Invacare at US$17.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Invacare's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 7.3%, well above its historical decline of 4.9% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.0% per year. Although Invacare's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Invacare. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Invacare going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

