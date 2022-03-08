Invacare Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Invacare Corp (IVC):

Earnings: $1.94 million in Q4 vs. -$5.12 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q4 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Invacare Corp reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $226.19 million in Q4 vs. $224.04 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.