Invacare Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Invacare Corp (IVC):

-Earnings: -$18.68 million in Q4 vs. -$1.25 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.56 in Q4 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Invacare Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$9.32 million or -$0.28 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.81 per share -Revenue: $232.9 million in Q4 vs. $244.6 million in the same period last year.

