Invacare Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Invacare Corp (IVC):

-Earnings: -$5.12 million in Q4 vs. -$18.68 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.15 in Q4 vs. -$0.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Invacare Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$3.47 million or -$0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.1 per share -Revenue: $224.04 million in Q4 vs. $232.91 million in the same period last year.

